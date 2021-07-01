Bill Cosby Freed After Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules 83-Year-Old Not Given Fair Trial
Lesley Marin reports from downtown Los Angeles where some of Bill Cosby's accusers, who live in the southland, react to the high courts ruling.

Marin also hears from attorneys who represented some 60 women who came out against the comedian.