Bill Cosby Freed After Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules 83-Year-Old Not Given Fair Trial

Lesley Marin reports from downtown Los Angeles where some of Bill Cosby's accusers, who live in the southland, react to the high courts ruling.
Marin also hears from attorneys who represented some 60 women who came out against the comedian.
Lesley Marin reports from downtown Los Angeles where some of Bill Cosby's accusers, who live in the southland, react to the high courts ruling.
Marin also hears from attorneys who represented some 60 women who came out against the comedian.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has overturned Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault and ordered him released from prison, saying..
Natasha Brown and Joe Holden report.