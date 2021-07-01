New Nissan Qashqai Tekna Exterior Design in Ceramic Grey

Nissan Sunderland Plant is marking the start of production of the third generation Qashqai with a renewed pledge to inspire future generations of manufacturing talent.

Following a £400m investment, the latest version of the segment-defining crossover is now rolling off the plant’s production Line One, as the plant celebrates 35 years of manufacturing in the UK.

Qashqai represents one in five of all cars built in Britain since its launch 14 years ago – and to celebrate the new generation model, Nissan is offering every schoolchild in North East England the opportunity to take part in a Nissan Skills Foundation event – the company’s programme of activities designed to excite youngsters about careers in manufacturing and engineering.