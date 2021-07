Sunak: UK to become world's most "advanced" financial hub

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has vowed to make the UK the most "advanced and exciting" financial services hub in the world.

Speaking at Mansion House, the Chancellor outlined his ambitions for the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the EU, US and China, promising to be "ambitious at home" and "confident internationally".

Report by Buseld.

