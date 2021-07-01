Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request To Remove Conservatorship

In a court decision, a judge denied pop star Britney Spears' request to remove her father as conservator.
KDKA's David Highfield has the details.
Britney Spears is focusing on her "mental and physical health" as she gets a break from her conservatorship battle during a..
A judge has denied Britney Spears's request to remove her father as her conservator.