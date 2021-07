Downtown West Palm Beach trolley service resumes Thursday

After hitting the breaks for more than a year, a popular way to get around downtown West Palm Beach is making its return.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNELFIVE'S STEPHANIE SUSSKINDJOINS US TO EXPLAIN WHLEADERS SAY NOW IS THE TIMIT'S A RETURN TO MORE NORMALCYIN THE DOWNTOWN AREA JUST INTIME FOR THE 4TH OF JULYHOLIDAY WEEKEND.THE TROLLEY IS FREE AND WILLPICK BACK UP ON ITS SAMESCHEDULE AND THREE ROUTESTHROUGH THE DOWNTOWN ANDNEARBY AREA.

THERE WILL BESOME NEW SAFETY MEASURESINCLUDING HAND SANITIZER OBOARD..

AND INCREASED CLEANINGTHROUGHOUT THE DAY.

MASKS WILLBE ENCOURAGED BUT NOTREQUIRED, AND THERE ARE NOSOCIAL DISTANCINGRESTRICTIONS.

ABOUT HALF AMILLION PEOPLE TYPICALLY RIDETHE TROLLEY EVERY YEAR..ACCORDING TO THE DOWNTOWNDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY.

LEADERSSAY HOTELS ARE STAYING BUSY..AND THE COMMUNITY IS READY TOHOP ON AGAIN."OUR BUSINESSES ARE DOINGWELL, WE'RE THRIVING, WE'RE ANATTRACTIVE PLACE TO INVESTMENTAND RESIDENTIAL, PEOPLE MOVINGTO THE AREA IT'S QUITEREMARKABLE SO TO ME THETROLLEY COMING BACK IS ASYMBOL OF RECOVERY THAT WE'REGETTING BACK THERE - WE'GOING TO BE OK"WE HAVE THE SPECIFIC ROUTEINFORMATION AND PICK UP TIMESON OUR WEBSITE WPTV DOT COM.THE TROLLEY ALSO HAS A MOBILEAPP YOU CAN DOWNLOAD WITH REALTIME UPDATES.

