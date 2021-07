Sculptor: Princes made 'huge contribution' to Diana statue

The sculptor behind the statue of Princess Diana commissioned by her sons William and Harry has said the princes were "uppermost in my mind" when creating the piece.

On the day of the statue's unveiling, Ian Rank-Broadley said: "They made a huge contribution and in many ways, I could say that the sculpture belongs to them as well".

Report by Buseld.

