Top 10 Greatest MCU Villain Backstories

These sympathetic villains are some of the best in MCU history.
For this list, we’ll be looking at villains featured in MCU films and television shows with the most interesting pasts.
These sympathetic villains are some of the best in MCU history.
For this list, we’ll be looking at villains featured in MCU films and television shows with the most interesting pasts.
These sympathetic villains are some of the best in MCU history.
For this list, we’ll be looking at villains featured in MCU films and television shows with the most interesting pasts.
Our countdown includes Loki, Thanos, Erik Killmonger, and more!
2011 was a good year for Tom Hiddleston. The British actor, who by then had already enjoyed a 10-year career in the kind of film..