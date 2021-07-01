Iggy Azalea Says She Witnessed Britney Spears’ Father Being ‘Abusive’

Iggy Azalea , Says She Witnessed Britney Spears’ Father Being ‘Abusive’.

Iggy Azalea , Says She Witnessed Britney Spears’ Father Being ‘Abusive’.

On June 30, Iggy Azalea took to social media to defend Britney Spears, .

Saying the "Toxic" singer wasn't "exaggerating or lying" about her father's controlling behavior she detailed in her recent conservatorship testimony.

Its [sic] basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life.

This should be illegal, Iggy Azalea, via Twitter.

In 2015, the two singers collaborated on "Pretty Girls," and Azalea recalls allegedly witnessing Britney's father, Jamie, exhibiting such behavior.

During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up.., Iggy Azalea, via Twitter.

I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink.

Why is that even Necessary?, Iggy Azalea, via Twitter.

Azalea also claims Jaime "conveniently" waited "moments before" their 'Billboard' Music Awards performance to pressure Azalea into signing a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health, Iggy Azalea, via Twitter.

Azalea's comments came after Britney's request to have her father removed as conservator was once again denied on June 30 by Judge Brenda Penny