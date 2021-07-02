NYPD Harbor Unit Offers Inside Look At Fourth Of July Patrols

The NYPD is gearing up for the city's Fourth of July celebrations.
When fireworks are launched from the East River, the Harbor Unit will watch for potential trouble spots.
CBS2's Ali Bauman got an inside look at the patrols.
The NYPD is gearing up for the city's Fourth of July celebrations.
When fireworks are launched from the East River, the Harbor Unit will watch for potential trouble spots.
CBS2's Ali Bauman got an inside look at the patrols.
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is out in full force this holiday weekend, both on the ground and in the water. Ahead of the Fourth of July..