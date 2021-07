US troops leave Bagram airbase, the main US military base in Afghanistan: Know all | Oneindia News

The last American troops have left the United State's main military base in Afghanistan today as per reports.

The Bagram airfield has been the military epicentre of the 20 year war in the country.

Associated Press has mentioned two US officials as saying today that the airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety.

