Biden addresses Afghanistan pullout, Taliban advances

US President Joe Biden has said that support for Afghanistan, including diplomatic presence, will continue and endure despite the US military pullout.
He also told Afghan allies that "there is a home for you in the United States."
He maintained the main mission for US troops there was to "bring Osama Bin Ladin to the gates of hell and that the objective has..