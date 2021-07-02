Former MNPD officer pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Former Metro Police officer Andrew Delke has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 shooting of Daniel Hambrick.
He will serve three years in prison without the possibility of an early release.
