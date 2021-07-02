Lana Condor Fact Checks Fans on The Internet

- As I'm walking out andI'm going into the elevator,I turn around and I projectile vomit.So everyone in the elevatorwith me, line of fire, okay.Hi, I'm Lana Condor.And I am here today withGlamour to fact checksome fans on the internet.Let's do this.[upbeat music]Wikipedia.A third film based on thethird book in the seriesstarted filming on July 15th, 2019two months after productionon the second film wrapped.I feel like it was more one monthbecause I went back for pre-productionand did all the fittingsand did all that stuffthat you do for pre-production.So that is incorrect.But we did basically do them back to backand it was a lotbecause there's really no time in between.I think that I didn't really have any timeto forget the To All the Boys role.So it was kind of almost convenientto be able to jump right back into it.So I think that was nice,but it was a ton, a ton, a ton,a ton, a ton, a ton, a ton,a ton of work with not any sleep.And if you know me, I love to sleep.So that was trying.We had to prep reallyhard for the third film.There was a ton ofpre-production that went into itbecause we shot thethird film in Vancouver,Korea, and New York.Condor has been dating singer and actorAnthony De La Torre since 2015.2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.Yep, that is true.I know for a fact that the past five,six years of my life has been utter chaos.If he hadn't been therefor me, supporting mein ways that I don't thinkyou could even fathom,I don't even know if I'd belike sane or like here at all.So he has been my total rock.I love him to death.I keep telling him, listen,I'm a hot commodity.You should probably put a ring on it.So, you know, here's to hoping, y'all!It's a new year.But yeah, so we have beendating for a long time.Alrighty, so that was it.It was super, super fun.Thank you for fact checkingthe internet with meand have a good one.Bye.