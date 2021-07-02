Final US Troops Are Withdrawn From Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

A U.S. defense official confirmed that all U.S. troops have been withdrawn from what was the central hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

While a small number of U.S. troops remain in other parts of the country, .

The withdrawal from Bagram marks a significant milestone of a 20-year war that has extended across four U.S. presidential administrations.

The air base was the entry point for U.S. troops and contractors.

In 2011, there were nearly 100,000 U.S. troops and 35,000 U.S. contractors in the country.

The presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan was a reason for continuation of fighting in the country, Zabiullah Mojahid, Taliban Spokesman, via CNN.

If foreign forces leave Afghanistan, Afghans can decide future issues among themselves.

We will step forward for the security of the country and our hope for the peace would increase and inshallah we will have development, Zabiullah Mojahid, Taliban Spokesman, via CNN.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on July 1 that the U.S. remains invested in the "security and stability of Afghanistan.".

The Biden Administration has committed to a full U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept 11