New Jersey Crisis Response Canines Providing Support In Surfside

As search and rescue efforts stretch into a second week in Surfside, Florida, crisis response canine teams from New Jersey are providing emotional support.
CBSN New York's Jessica Layton has more.
The dogs offer quiet support and a sense of security for grieving families and those putting their lives at risk on the rubble.