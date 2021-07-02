Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has been placed on a seven-day administrative leave in the wake of news that he is under investigation by Pasadena police over allegations that he assaulted a woman.
Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Placed On Administrative Leave Over Assault Allegations
