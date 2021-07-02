Statues of Monarchs Toppled as Anger Grows Over Unmarked Graves of Indigenous Children

According to the BBC, anger in Canada continues to grow over past deaths of indigenous children at residential schools.

On July 1, protestors in Manitoba's capital, Winnipeg, tore down a statue of Queen Victoria.

Nearby, another statue of U.K. monarch Queen Elizabeth II was also toppled.

The protest took place on Canada Day, an annual celebration of the country's founding in 1867 by British colonies.

However, due to the recent discoveries of unmarked indigenous Canadian graves at residential schools, many felt the national celebrations should be called off.

BBC reports that during the 19th and 20th centuries, over 150,000 indigenous Canadian children were taken from their families and forced to attend these schools.

The goal was to forcibly assimilate the indigenous children into society.

Approximately 6,000 children died while attending these schools.

The children were often housed in unsanitary facilities that were both poorly built and poorly heated.

Queen Victoria, British monarch from 1837 to 1901, held the throne during the founding of the Canadian Confederation.

The British Crown enacted its residential schools policy during her reign after negotiating treaties with the indigenous First Nations of Canada