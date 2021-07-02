J&J COVID-19 vaccine lasts at least 8 months, protects against Delta variant, studies find

Fourth of July celebrations are back after being on pause for two summers.
And Michiganders are ready to take part in the events!
So what is there to do this Independence Day weekend?
Here are a few options from us.
Fourth of July celebrations are back after being on pause for two summers.
And Michiganders are ready to take part in the events!
So what is there to do this Independence Day weekend?
Here are a few options from us.
Fourth of July celebrations are back after being on pause for two summers. And Michiganders are ready to take part in the events!..
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster coronavirus vaccination for those who had been immunized..