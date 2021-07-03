Delta Variant, More COVID Cases Worrying Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Southland Residents

As the new Delta coronavirus variant spreads, Los Angeles County health officials are warning that COVID cases have hit a new high since April with more than 500 positive cases in a single day.
Kandiss Crone reports.
As the new Delta coronavirus variant spreads, Los Angeles County health officials are warning that COVID cases have hit a new high since April with more than 500 positive cases in a single day.
Kandiss Crone reports.
Top US Disease Expert
Says Vaccinated People, Are Spreading Delta Variant.
According to Christopher Murray,..
The clinicians at the vaccination clinic at Bell Gardens Veterans Park said Wednesday the push to get more people vaccinated is now..