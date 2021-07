Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel have assets seized by ED: Why? | Oneindia News

Assets amounting to crores were attached by the ED of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, actors Dino Morea and Sanjay Khan and DJ Aqeel, in connection with its money laundering probe into the Rs 16,000 crore Sterling Biotech loan fraud case.

