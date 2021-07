Rafale deal probe | Latest development | Judge to investigate 'corruption' | Oneindia News

A French judge has been tasked with investigating a controversial 2016 sale of Rafale jets to India.

The Indian opposition charges the deal was suspicious and alleges corruption.

The $9.3-billion deal for 36 planes between the Indian government and French aircraft manufacturer Dassault has long been mired in corruption allegations.

