Japan heavy rains: Bridge partially collapses in Shizuoka due to swollen river

A portion of the Kise River Bridge in Numazu collapsed following heavy rains on Saturday, July 3.

The authorities declared the bridge that connects Numazu City and Shimizu town impassable.

No injuries were reported from the incident.