Japan heavy rains: Bridge partially collapses in Shizuoka due to swollen river

The authorities declared the bridge that connects Numazu City and Shimizu town impassable.

A portion of the Kise River Bridge in Numazu collapsed following heavy rains on Saturday, July 3.

No injuries were reported from the incident.