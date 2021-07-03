Skip to main content
Vivienne Westwood joins family and friends of Julian Assange to mark his 50th birthday, outside parliament

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:00s 0 shares 1 views
Dame Vivienne Westwood joined Julian Assange’s wife, children and friends at a party in Parliament Square celebrating his 50th birthday, on Saturday 3 July.

The gathering in central London was celebratory -- Ms Westwood later ended up with cake on her face -- but there were also banners and speeches calling for the release of the Wikileaks founder.

Dame Vivienne Westwood was filmed giving a speech at the event herself.

Assange's partner, Stella Morris, and their two young sons cut the birthday cake.