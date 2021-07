Residents of Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south London, have decorated their estate with hundreds of England flags ahead of the country's must-win football match tonight (3 July).

England will take on Ukraine in Rome, to decide who will progress to the semi-finals of UEFA's Euro 2020 tournament.