Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south London, has decked itself out in hundreds of England flags ahead of Sunday's (11 July) Euros final.

The estate has backed England with similar displays in previous matches too.

England face Italy at Wembley Stadium in the UK capital at 8pm local time, to decide who wins the Euro 2020 tournament.