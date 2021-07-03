Skip to main content
Saturday, July 3, 2021

England fans celebrate in Derby as England thrash Ukraine in quarter-final

England fans went wild in a bar in Derby when their side beat Ukraine 0-4 on Saturday (3 July).

The Euro 2020 game in Rome had few travelling fans thanks to Covid-19 restrictions.

England will now face Denmark in their semi-final match at Wembley Stadium next week.