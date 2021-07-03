Skip to main content
Flares, melancholy and chanting as fans in Kyiv process 0-4 defeat to England

Ukrainian fans in Kyiv responded with flares, melancholy and song after their team lost to England on Saturday 3 July.

England thrashed Ukraine 0-4 in Rome in the Euro 2020 quarter-final.

A win was expected but the margin of victory was still a surprise to both sets of fans.