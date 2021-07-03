Confrontation and the sound of breaking glass as England fan grabbed by police in London

Jubilation gave way to tension as an England fan was thrown to the floor in an altercation with police in London's Piccadilly Circus on Saturday night (3 July).

The central London junction has become a gathering point for England fans, some of them drunk, after their team beat Ukraine 0-4 in Rome earlier.

England will now go on to play Denmark in the quarter-final of the Euro 2020 competition.