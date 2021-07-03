Skip to main content
Sunday, July 4, 2021

Post-match chaos in central London as violent fans kick car that then drives into them!

In central London, England fans jumped on and kicked a car, that responded by driving into them, late on Saturday 3 July.

The dangerous incident happened on a road near a large fan gathering near Leicester Square.

It is not clear if police attempted to arrest the vandals or the car driver.