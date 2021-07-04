Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, August 1, 2021

Police find man shot to death in Chesterfield neighborhood

Credit: WTVR - Scripps
Duration: 00:15s 0 shares 1 views
Police find man shot to death in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police find man shot to death in Chesterfield neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

JjjjjOfficers were called to the 5500 block of Handel Court around 3:15 p.m.

For a report of a man lying on the ground, according to Lt.

Russell M.

Granderson with Chesterfield Police.

OFFICERS ARE INVESTIGATING AFATAL SHOOTING ON HANDEL COURT-- AT THE POCOSHOCK RIDGEAPARTMENTS.POLICE ARRIVEDON SCENE AT 3:15 SATURDAYAFTERNOON -- AND FOUND A MAN WHOHAD BEEN SHOT AND KILLED LYINGIN THE STREET.DETECTIVES ANDK-9 UNITS SCOURING THE SCENEWHEN OUR CREWS WERETHERE.

Advertisement

Related news coverage