Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes, 40 rescued | Oneindia News

A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday.

So far 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province.

More details are awaited.

