Govt to encourage shift to 'personal choice' over face masks

The government has said that from July 19th people will be "supported to make more personal choices" over how best to protect themselves against coronavirus with measures such as face masks.

Social Care Minister Helen Whatley said: "I'm looking forward to wearing my mask a lot less but I don't expect to throw them all away." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn