Aerial footage shows Taal volcano in the Philippines following recent eruption

Aerial footage shows the Taal Volcano in the Philippines on July 2 during the recent eruption that caused steam and gas to shoot into the air.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the activity at Taal’s main crater was dominated by the upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes three miles high.

Officials said the volcano was still on alert level 3 with fears of an impending eruption.

Thousands of residents living nearby have been evacuated.

Two villages in Agoncillo town in Batangas province were declared ‘no man’s land’ following the phreatomagmatic eruption which started last Thursday (July 1).