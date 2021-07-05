Trump Could Testify Before House January 6 Panel

House Majority Whip James Clyburn says "if it comes to that" the select committee investigating the Jan.
6 attack will ask former President Donald Trump to testify.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
