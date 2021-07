CNN traces Taiwan's military past as Beijing warns island to 'prepare for war'

As Beijing steps up its military propaganda and warns Taiwan to “prepare for war,” experts say the bigger threat to the island and western democracies is the large-scale cyberattacks that could potentially paralyze physical infrastructure and business simultaneously.

CNN’s Will Ripley visits old military installations in Kinmen, Taiwan, and speaks with people in Taipei to investigate the terrifying scenario of a potential global cyberwar.