STAR WARS VISIONS Season 1 - Sneak Peek - Star Wars: Visions is an upcoming animated anthology television series.

Its initial release will comprise of nine anime-inspired original short films from various Japanese animation studios that present a different cultural perspective to Star Wars.

The series is scheduled to premiere on the video streaming service Disney+ on September 22, 2021.

The novel Ronin will tie into one of the shorts.