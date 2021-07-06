FEAR STREET PART 2 1978 Movie

FEAR STREET PART 2 1978 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival... Shadyside, 1978.

School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin.

But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

Directed by Leigh Janiak (Fear Street Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3) starring Sadie Sink, Ted Sutherland, Kiana Madeira, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ashley Zukerman, Jordana Spiro release date Fear Street: Part 2 on July 9, 2021 on Netflix