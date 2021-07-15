Watch the Cast of Fear Street Play a Creepy Game of Horror Movie "Would You Rather"

If you're looking for a very scary summer watch, Netflix has delivered with not one horror film, but three.

The Fear Street trilogy film event is based on R.L.

Stine's best-selling horror book series of the same name, telling the story of Shadyside's terrifying history through 300 years of horrifying events.

Ahead of the third and final film Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (releasing Friday, July 16!), we sat down with some of the trilogy's stars, Kiana Madeira, Emily Rudd, Olivia Scott Welch, and Ryan Simpkins for a horror movie-themed game of "Would You Rather." The cast had to decide between some impossible situations featuring films like A Quiet Place and Jurassic Park .

.

.

.

.

.

As well as Halloween and Carrie.

Watch it all in the video above, and check out the Fear Street trilogy now playing on Netflix!