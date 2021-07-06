Eight Legged Freaks Movie (2002)

Eight Legged Freaks Movie (2002) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: What do you get when you cross toxic waste with a bunch of exotic spiders?

Eaten!

The townies of Prosperity, Arizona will all become a screaming smorgasbord if mutated arachnids as big as SUVs have their way in this comedy/horror crowd pleaser whose creators include the producers of Independence Day and Godzilla.

Spiders that leap like gazelles, web-spitting spiders, spiders that suck your insides out as if through a straw – they're all among the behemoths conjured up by an inventive effects team.

David Arquette (Scream) leads the two-legged stars, mobilizing the citizenry in a last-ditch fight to survive.

Here's hoping they succeed.

Otherwise, Prosperity – maybe the world – could be reduced to one giant, uh, website!