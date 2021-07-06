BLOOD PUNCH Movie

BLOOD PUNCH Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young man breaks out of rehab to follow a mysterious bad girl into an easy drug score.

But when she lures him to an isolated cabin with her psychotic boyfriend, their simple love triangle quickly descends into a mind-blowing supernatural cycle of carnage and mayhem with no escape.

YEAR PRODUCED: 2015 DVD RELEASE DATE: Sep 1 2015 VOD RELEASE DATE: Sep 1 2015 RUNTIME: 104 GENRE: Horror /Suspense/Thriller, RATING: NR DIRECTOR: Madellaine Paxson WRITER(s): Eddie Guzelian EXECUTIVE PRODUCER(s): Eddie Guzelian, Madellaine Paxson PRODUCER(s): Fred Schaefer (producer) Fleur Saville (producer), Ethan Pines (producer) Rose McIver (associate producer), Laura McCreary (associate producer) MAIN CAST: Milo Cawthorne, Olivia Tennet, Ari Boyland, Adelaide Kane, Cohen Holloway OTHER/SUPPORTING CAST: Fleur Saville, Mike Ginn, Thomas Hart, Amanda Rogers, David Whaley, Mike Tristano COMPOSER/ORIGINAL MUSIC: Adam Berry