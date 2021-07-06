Lupin the 3rd The Castle of Cagliostro Movie

Lupin the 3rd The Castle of Cagliostro Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki's outstanding 1979 debut feature returns to theaters in an all-new 4K restoration!

See the beloved chapter of the Lupin the 3rd saga, based on the manga by Monkey Punch, on the big screen this July in both the original Japanese and in the 1992 English dub.

The Lupin the 3rd franchise, from original creator Monkey Punch, began in 1967 and has spanned a variety of manga, TV, game, theme park ride, and musical adaptations.

Leading up to his feature directorial debut on LUPIN THE 3RD: THE CASTLE OF CAGLIOSTRO, Hayao Miyazaki and fellow Studio Ghibli co-founder and Oscar-nominee Isao Takahata directed various episodes of the first installment of the anime series, “LUPIN THE 3rd PART 1,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

In the twilight of his career, master thief Lupin III's latest and greatest caper has hit a snag.

What should've been bags of cash from a national casino turn out to be expert counterfeits!

Together with his partner-in-crime Jigen, Lupin heads to the remote nation of Cagliostro to exact revenge.

Not everything goes as planned; the two encounter Clarisse, a royal damsel in distress being forced to marry the sinister Count Cagliostro against her will.

Saving her won't be easy, however, as Lupin and Jigen -- together with the unpredictable lady thief Fujiko and the swordsman Goemon -- must fight their way through a trap-filled castle, a deadly dungeon, and an army of professional assassins!

Can Lupin rescue Clarisse, evade the cuffs of his long-time nemesis Inspector Zenigata, and uncover the secret treasures of the Castle of Cagliostro?