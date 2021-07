Labour calls for ‘balanced reopening’ on July 19th

Jonathan Ashworth says Labour would like to see a “balanced reopening of the economy” when nearly all coronavirus restrictions are lifted on July 19th.

The shadow health secretary called for certain precautions to be maintained, such as the wearing of face coverings on public transport and in shops.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn