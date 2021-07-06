Dow Movers: MMM, AXP

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%.

Year to date, American Express registers a 41.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.5%.

MMM is showing a gain of 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.1%, and Apple, trading up 1.4% on the day.