Denmark football team arrive in London ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final clash tomorrow (7/7)

This is the moment the Denmark national team arrived in England ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final clash with England tomorrow.The Danes landed at London Luton Airport earlier this afternoon, before leaving in their official Euro 2020 coach.A video shows them pulling away from the airport in their official transportation at around 1pm.Led by Kasper Hjulmand, England's opponents have bounced back from the disappointment of losing their opening two group matches.