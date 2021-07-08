Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, July 8, 2021

London ERUPTS with fans climbing on buses as England celebrate football win

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:41s 0 shares 1 views
London ERUPTS with fans climbing on buses as England celebrate football win
London ERUPTS with fans climbing on buses as England celebrate football win
London ERUPTS with fans climbing on buses as England celebrate football win

Footage of England fans celebrating in Central London yesterday evening (July 7) as England won their semi-final match against Denmark at Wembley in the Euro 2020 Championships.

Many fans climbed on buses in Piccadilly Circus.

Advertisement