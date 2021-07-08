London ERUPTS with fans climbing on buses as England celebrate football win

Nottingham pub erupts in celebration following England win over Denmark in Euro 2020
Newsflare STUDIO
England bested Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, July 7 in extra time to reach the Euro 2020 finals.
Footage of England fans celebrating in Central London yesterday evening (July 7) as England won their semi-final match against Denmark at Wembley in the Euro 2020 Championships.
Many fans climbed on buses in Piccadilly Circus.
In central London, England fans jumped on and kicked a car, that responded by driving into them, late on Saturday 3 July.