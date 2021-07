Study: Mud bricks don't get easily ignited unlike wood

MILLIONS OF CALIFORNIANS LIVE INHIGH-RISK WILDFIRE ZONES.RESEARCHERS AT THE U-C DAVIS AREDESIGNING A FIREPROOF BRICKTO HELP PROTECT HOUSES IN SUCHAREAEVERY YEAR HUNDREDS OFCALIFORNIA HOMES AREDESTROYED BY WILDFIRES.AND NOW MECHANICAL ENGINEERSHAVE DESIGNED THESEBLOCKS MADE OF MUD -- WHICHCOULD REPLACE TRADITIONALWOOD AND STUCCO HOMES THATCANNOT WITHSTAND THEINTENSE HEAT OF A FIRE.IN THE LAB THE MUD-MADE BLOCKSWERE TESTED UNDEREXTREME CONDITIONS -- BAKED IN AFURNACE FOSEVEN HOURS AT MORE THAN TWO-THOUSAND DEGREES.AND A SIDE-BY-SIDE TEST SHOWSWOOD EASILY GETS IGNITED BY ABLOWTORCH -- WHILE THE BLOCKSBUILT OUT OF DIRT SHOW NVISIBLE DAMAGE."YOU HAVE SOMETHING THAT ISSUSTAINABLE, AFFORDABLE, ANDSAFE IF YOU DESIGN ITCORRECTLY."THE BEST WAY OF PREVENTING AFIRE TOIMPACT A HOME IS TO MAKE SURETHATSCIENTISTS SAY IT'SGROUNDBREAKING RESEARCH THCOULD ONE DAY HELP REDUCE THETHREAT OF WILDFIRES.RESEARCHERS SAY THE BRICKS MIGHTEVEN SURVIVE ATORNADO OR HURRICANE.HAPPENING NOW -- FLORIDA P