N Line, the other side of Hyundai.

Bumper2Bumpertv tells us that the N Line editions are revving things up for the brand.

Hyundai is creating an alternate reality in family vehicles.

HYUNDAI HAS SOLIDIFIED ITS PLACE AS A MAINSTREAM AUTOMAKER WITH SEDANS, CROSSOVERS, SUV’S AND COMPACTS.

NOW THE BRAND IS APPLYING SOME THE EXPERIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FROM ITS RACING PROGRAM TO PASSENGER CARS UNDER THE N LINE DESIGNATION.

WE GOT A TASTE FOR THE DIFFERENCE IN THE VELOSTER AND FOR MODEL YEAR 2021 IT ADDED SOME MORE TRICKS TO THE REPETOIRE.

THE TURBOCHARGED 2.0 LITER ALUMINUM ENGINE TEARS ON THE PAVEMENT WITH 275 HORSEPOWER AND 260 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THERE IS A NEW 8 SPEED WET DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION THAT SHIFTS FASTER THAN WHAT ANY HUMAN CAN DO WITH A MANUAL.

WHAT WE GOT A BLAST FROM WAS THIS THE NGS CONTROL.

THAT STANDS FOR N GRIN SHIFT.

BASED ON THE WAY VIDEO GAMES RESPOND, WHEN ENGAGED THE TRANSMISSION DROPS TO THIRD GEAR FOR A FEW SECONDS OF FULL TORQUE EXPERIENCE.

IT ALSO PROVIDES A NOTICEABLE TORQUE BOOST.LET’S JUST SAY IT WILL FIRMLY PUT A DRIVER BACK INTO THEIR SEAT.

IN OUR VIEW THIS COMBINATION CEMENTS THE VELOSTER’S CLAIM TO BEING A PERFORMANCE VEHICLE.

(EFX) IF YOU PREFER A STEALTH ASPHALT BURNER THEN THE SONATA N LINE ENTRY MIGHT BE THE FIT.

THIS MIDSIZE SEDAN IS USUALLY OUTFITTED WITH A LOT OF TECHNOLOGY AND IN SOME TRIM LEVELS UPSCALE CREATURE COMFORTS.

THE N LINE VERSION IS A NEW TRIM LEVEL FOR MODEL YEAR 2021, MORE FOCUSED ON THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE.

IN A DEMONSTRATION OF ENGINEERING MULTI TASKING HYUNDAI TWEAKED THE 2.5 LITER FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE STANDARD TO THE PLATFORM.

IT HAS BEEN BUMPED UP TO 290 HORSEPOWER AND 311 POUND FEET OF TORQUE THANKS TO A SERIOUS TURBO CHARGING SYSTEM.

IT ALSO HAS A DUAL CLUTCH 8 SPEED TRANSMISSION THAT ASSERTS ITSELF WHEN NEEDED.

WE APPRECIATED THAT DURING EXPRESSWAY DRIVING WHERE THE ACCELERATION WAS SMOOTH BUT NOT SHY ABOUT WHAT IT CAN DO.

THIS SONATA GETS TO PROUDLY WEAR THE N BADGING ON ITS WHEELS AND A FEW OTHER PLACES JUST TO AVOID CONFUSION WITH THE LESS AGGRESSIVE VERSIONS ON THE SEDAN.

HYUNDAI IS TAKING A VERY DELIBERATE PATH TOWARD A PERFORMANCE SUBSET OF ITS PASSENGER VEHICLES.

SO, KEEP AN EYE ON THE BRAND AS THIS TRIM LEVEL EXPANDS TO OTHER PLATFORMS OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS.

I’M GREG MORRISON.