Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, July 13, 2021

UK boy freaks out when his mom uses a unicorn filter to change her face

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:09s 0 shares 1 views
UK boy freaks out when his mom uses a unicorn filter to change her face
UK boy freaks out when his mom uses a unicorn filter to change her face

In Dumfries and Galloway, UK, Bethany uses a filter that morphs her face into a unicorn when her son completely freaks out, filmed on Monday (July 5).

Her son hilariously screams and runs away.

In Dumfries and Galloway, UK, Bethany uses a filter that morphs her face into a unicorn when her son completely freaks out, filmed on Monday (July 5).

Her son hilariously screams and runs away.