UK boy freaks out when his mom uses a unicorn filter to change her face

In Dumfries and Galloway, UK, Bethany uses a filter that morphs her face into a unicorn when her son completely freaks out, filmed on Monday (July 5).
Her son hilariously screams and runs away.
In Dumfries and Galloway, UK, Bethany uses a filter that morphs her face into a unicorn when her son completely freaks out, filmed on Monday (July 5).
Her son hilariously screams and runs away.
In Dumfries and Galloway, UK, Bethany uses a filter that morphs her face into a unicorn when her son completely freaks out, filmed on Monday (July 5).
Her son hilariously screams and runs away.