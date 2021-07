Elsa to affect Upstate later this week

DRIVER WAS STILL IN THEHOSPITAL.HIS CONDITION IS NOT KNOWN.CHRIS: HAPPY TUESDAYFTER ANOON.WE HAVE A BEAUTIFUL DAY WITHSUNSHINE ACROSS THE AREA.MOISTUREO TTHE SOUTH WILL BEGINTO WORK OUR WAY LATE TOMORROWAND THROUGH THURSDAY AS A RESULTOF TROPICASTML ELSA, SOON TOBE HURRICANE ELSA, MAKINGLANDFALL IN FLORIDA.RIGHT NOW WE HAVE A BEAUTIFULANDOT H DAY.IT IS 89 IN GENREVILLE.ANDERSONT A 88.ASHEVILLE AT 84.IT HAS BEEN PUSHG IN90 INELBERTON.IN GREENWOOD, CURRELYNT 87.TOMORROW WE WILL WAKE UP TO AMUYGG START.CAN’T RULE OUT A SHOWER ORTHUNDERSTORM AT ANY GINVE TIME,BUT THE BEST CHANCE WILL BE LATEIN THE DAY.A BIT MORE CLOUD COV TOMORROW,BUT THE SUN WILL BE PEEKINGTHROUGH AND THAT WILL GET US TOTHUPRE 80’S.MORE MOISTURE BEGINS TO WORK INLATE TOMORROW AS ELSA GETSCLOSER TO US, MOVING THROUGHGEORGIA BY TOMORROW EVENING.IN THE ASHEVILLE ANDHENDERSONVILLE AREA, WE STARTOFF WITH A MIX OF SUN ANDCLOUDS.THUNDERSTORMS BECOMING MORELIKELY.IT WILL NOT BE A WHO,ASTHOUGH, YOU WILL FIND SOME DRYTIME TOMORROW.89 INND AERSON.84 YOUR HIGH IN ASHEVILLE.WE ARE TRACKING THE TROPICS,ELSA, A STRONG TROPICAL STORM IFNOAT HURRICANE, SITTING OFF THEGULF COAST.UP TOWARDS THE TOP RIGHT OF YOURSCREEN IS TAMPA.IT IS GETTING MORE ORGANIZED.HURRICANE HUNTERS LANDING 70MILES PER HOUR WINS IN THENORTHEASTE QUADRANT.IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE IFTH UPGEYRADED TO A HURRICANE, AT5:00 OR 8:00 TONIGHT, BUT IT ISA NGRO SYSTEM.AS WE LOOK AT THE INFRAREDSATELLITES, YOU CAN SEE THENORTHEASTERN QUADRANT HAS AREALLY BIG FLARE UP OF STORMS.AS WE TURN ON THE WINDSTREAM’S,THE CENTER OF CIRCULATION ISGETTIN TIGHT, GETTING MOREORGANIZED AS IT GETS INTO THEWARMER WATERS OFF THE GULFF OMEXICO.WINDS ARE 70 MILES PER HOUR FROMOUR LAST UPDATE.IT PUTS LANDFALL IMMINENT ALONGTHE GULF COAST OF FLORIDA BYTOMORROW MORNING IT WILL BE ACATEGORY ONE HURRICANE, MOVINGTHROUGH THE BIG BEND REGION, ANDTHEN A TROPICAL STORMAPPROACHING SAVANNAH, GEORGIA INTHE EVENI HOURS.AT THIS POINT, IT WILL BESENDING MOISRETU AWAY.IT WILL BE INCREASING THE FLOWOFF THE ATLANC,TI WHICH MEANS ABETTER CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMSFOR US TOMORROW AFTERNOON.ALTHOUGH T CHEORE STAYS ALONGTHE 95I- CORRIDOR.WE WILL HAVE IMPACTS FROM RAIN,JUST NOT AS SEVERE STHOU.CHARLESTON, MYLERT BEACH,WEDNESDAY NIGHT GOING INTOTHURSDAY MORNING, HEAVY RAINFALLAND WINDS AROUND 50 MILES PERHOUR..OUR COMPUTER MODELS ARE THERE ATTHE I-95 CORRIDOR TOWARDCOLUMBIA.IF ANYTHING, IT SHTEIFD WESTTOY,DA WHICH PUTS US IN THESOUTHERN PART OF THE UPSTATE ATA RISK FOR HEAVI DOWNPOURS,.ESPECIALLY.THURSDAY MORNING LET ME SHOW YOUHOW THIS LOOKS ON THE COMPUTERMODEL.LOOK AT THE HEAVY RAINFALL THATWILL BE MOVING THROUGH TOMORROWMORNING NEAR SARASOTA A TAMPA,MAKING LANDFALL NEAR HORSESHOEBEACH.THEN IT MOVES UP TOWARDS THENORTH, WEDNESDAY EVENING,SENDING IN MOISTURE INTO OURAREA FROM THE SOUTH.THAT IS WHEN WE WILL SEE RAINCHANCES GO UP.THE CORE IN THE WORST PART OFTHE SYSTEM STAYS TO OUR SOUTHSUNDAY MORNING.FOLKS IN THE UNI,ON GREENWOOD,LAWRENCE AND ABBEVILLE COUNTIESCOULD SEE HEAVIE DOWNPOURS,WITH THE COURT AND THE HEAVIERRAIN WRAPPING AROUND THENORTHERN PART OF THE SYSTEM,THIS IS MIDDAY THURSDAY.THEN BY LA DAY, ALTHOUGH THESYSTEM IS IN NORTH CAROLINA, ITIS WRAPPING IN MOISTURE INTO OURAREA WHILE ALSO DRAGGING IN GOLFMOISTURE.BY FRIDAY, THIS IS ALL SAID ANDDONE AND WE WILL BE LEFT WITHMUGGY CONDITIONS AND A GOODCHANCE FOR SEOM THUNDERSTORMS.WHEN ALL IS SAID AND DONE,RAINFALL TOTALS LOOK TO BE TWOTO THREE INCHES INHE T MIDLANDS.IT IS A FAST-MOVING SYSTEM, ITIN DAN OUT.THE FOUR-DAY FORECAST LOOKS LIKETHIS, WE ARE TRACKING THETROPICS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY,ESPECIALLY THURSDAY MORNINGTHROUGH DMI DAY, WE WILL HAVEHEAVY DOWNPOURS IN THE SOUTHERNRTPA OF THE UPSTATE.BACK TO THE SUMMERTIME PATTERNFRIDAY GOING INTO SUNDAY.IT WILL BE HOT AND HUMID, LOW9’'S WITH A GOOD CHANCE FOR ANAFTERNOON THUNDERSTORM EACH DAY.HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE, BUT MAINLYTO YOURSELF AS WE HAVE ANINDIRECT