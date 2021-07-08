Elsa is here

Well, we've got some rainfall from Elsatoday.

Some of that tropical moisturekind of giving scattered showers acrossthe upstate.

Some of it will be heavyat times, but it is going to be a veryquick moving system.

So we're not goingto be dealing with it too long tomorrow.We are looking at just regular oldsummertime, isolated thunderstorms aswe remain unsettled through the weekend.So let's get you caught up with ElsaRight now, the I the center of it haspushed across the into south Carolinaand will actually be up in Virginia bytonight.

That's how quickly it's moving,checking in on the wind speeds at aboutthree o'clock this morning.

No realwind speed or will wind gusts to report,But that will change as we gothroughout the next few hours.

In themeantime, some of the stronger windgusts up to 40, even 50 MPH exist onthe coast right now.

So here you see onlive Super Doppler four HD radarbeginning to see some rainfall acrossthe mountains.

Some of these outerbands are kind of spinning off Elsa'score.

You can see the core of it movingjust to the east of Columbia, just kindof spinning and rotating in that area.On the east side of this storm are thetornado watches along the coast andthat's why we have a moderate risk forsevere weather that includes MyrtleBeach all the way up into basicallynorth Carolina's coast as we gothroughout the day.

Today, very strongwinds and isolated tornadoes very mucha possibility as they again are on thenortheastern side of that storm.

Solet's take a look at Elsa.

By noontoday, it will be in south Carolina andnorth Carolina.

In fact, I think bynoon most of it will actually be innorth Carolina by tonight.

It will beleaving north Carolina and it will bein Virginia.

So you can see we're notdone with the rain tonight but it willtaper off later this afternoon and intothe evening time frame.

Then we're backto our regular summertime pattern whichincludes mainly dry mornings.

But as weheat up in the afternoon and get intothat heating of the day, then we'll seesome scattered showers and isolatedthunderstorms. This weather patternwill continue until dot dot dot rightuntil we get a cold front or someelement that sweeps through and changesthis weather pattern.

But that's not inthe extended forecast right now.

So 85degrees today.

Very muggy and againvery well, especially for the firstpart of the day, breezy at times,especially for our eastern counties.The closer to Colombia, you are thestronger wind gust, you will see lotsof pop up showers and thunderstorms inthe forecast, but also plenty of drytime.

Just gonna be a muggy, unsettledweather pattern through the middle partof next week.